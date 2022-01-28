JOPLIN, Mo. — A football game isn’t the only event taking place on February 13th.

Many area churches and organizations will be collecting non-perishables as part of the annual “Souper Bowl of Caring” campaign to benefit Crosslines in Joplin.

Executive Director Rodney Rambo says businesses and even individuals can have their own competition to see who brings in the most cans of soup or other food items.

“We’re really low on soup and Ramen Noodles and those kind of things right now. This year “Souper Bowl” is particularly important to us because the cost of food has just went up significantly here lately and we purchase a lot of our food here at Crosslines and it’s been harder to do this year,” said Rambo.

You don’t have to wait until the “Souper Bowl of Caring” to donate non-perishables. He says they can use what ever you can bring in to the ministry located at 320 South School in Joplin.