JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry needs your help to replenish its supply of hats, gloves, and scarves.

Souls Harbor provides food, clothing, and shelter for people in need.

Executive Director Dianna Gurley says the ministry still has coats for kids and adults, but the items that go with them have been flying off the shelves.

“We’ve gone through a lot of those over the last few weeks, everybody’s been stopping bye and getting one, so, you know, their hands are awfully cold and their head’s are cold so yeah, they’re stopping bye and getting all of that right now,” said Gurley.

If you can spare any of those items, Gurley says you can drop them off at the Souls Harbor housing unit at 915 South Main in Joplin.