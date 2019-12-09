Soldiers and their families head to Carthage for annual Holiday Dinner

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Soldiers round up their families for an annual holiday tradition in Carthage.

The Missouri National Guard’s Carthage Armory held the annual Holiday Dinner.

Friends and families ate a brisket dinner Sunday afternoon with fellow soldiers.

There was also a raffle and inflatables for kids.

This event gives soldiers the chance to be regular people for a day and socialize with guests.

Ryan Newman, Missouri National Guard and Carthage Company Commander, says, “Especially in our position, there’s a lot of late nights. We spend a lot of money out of our own pockets some months. I know there’s some days where we kind of throw our hands up and get frustrated and pull our hair out, but when we get to see everyone coming together and everybody spending time with one another, it makes it all worth it in the end.”

The money raised from Sunday’s raffle will go toward programs, flowers when there’s a death in the unit, and to support soldiers who are struggling financially.