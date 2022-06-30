WEBB CITY, Mo. — If you think superheroes exist only in the movies, think again.

Members of the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence believe there’s one in every Four State classroom. That’s why they held the Regional Teacher of the Year competition.

Area school districts select one faculty member who can choose to compete in the Regional Teacher of the Year competition. For each that does, he or she must go through a rigorous process in which they are interviewed.

One elementary and secondary teacher are named the winners.

This year they are Julie Pagan, a special ed. teacher at Soaring Heights Elementary School in Joplin, and Miller High School mathematics teacher Matthew Matheney.

“And caring about my team and being there for them to help all of us grow together, and work towards helping our students be the best they can be every day,” said Pagan.

“I have to give credit to everybody who’s helped me here. I have an incredible support system. My wife has been with me since I first decided I wanted to be a teacher and she’s supported me the entire way, and my administration has given me the opportunity to accomplish a lot of things in the classroom,” said Matheney.

The two will now go on to represent a 41 school district Southwest Missouri region in the State Teacher of the Year competition.

Ironically, between the two of them, they only have 10 years of teaching experience.