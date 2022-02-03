JOPLIN, Mo. — Most of us don’t pay much attention to what they do the rest of the year, but we sure are happy to see them when ice and snow starts falling.

KSN’s Stuart Price spent the morning with the Joplin Special Road District, to see how they handle this weather.

If you thought you had to get up earlier than usual to get to work, don’t complain to Keith Mohlfeld.

“Tell me what time you came to work today,” said Stuart Price, Reporting.

“4 o’clock this morning,” said Keith Mohlfeld, Driver, Joplin Special Road District.

Mohlfeld is one of 10 drivers that maintain nearly 325 miles worth of roads outside of Joplin in both Newton and Jasper counties all year round.

“12 hours on, 12 hours off,” said Mohlfeld.

But this time of year, the focus is on clearing and treating the roads and it’s all hands on deck, even administrators and the office manager get behind the wheel until the job is done.

“It’s something different every day. Not sitting behind a desk, you get to go out and enjoy the scenery.”

“How important is it to be you today?” asked Price.

“I would guess pretty important. I would imagine, people still need to get to the doctor, get to work, get to the store,” answered Mohlfeld.

“And if you’re a first responder?” asked Price.

“Yeah, ambulance, fire trucks, all have to get through, police,” said Mohlfeld.

The job that these drivers for the Joplin Special Road District, the City of Joplin, and the Missouri of Transportation do is inherently dangerous on days like today, and sometimes we’re the ones making it even worse.

Mohlfield says motorists can make his job much more hazardous. He says some drivers tailgate his truck and in some cases try to pass his truck while he’s trying to make the road safer to drive for them. And he says they can end up in an accident or get stuck just like anyone else.

“Even though we’re in a big dump truck we can still get stuck, we still slide, we still can’t stop on the ice,” added Mohlfeld.