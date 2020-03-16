Smith Family Boutique celebrates a special anniversary

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local boutique commemorates an anniversary with a fundraiser for a foster parent organization.

Smith Family Boutique in Webb City celebrated it’s three year anniversary with an open house.

Visitors were able to shop the latest collection with ten percent of sales going to Fostering Hope.

The owner of this boutique has been a foster family with Jasper County for nine years and says she wants to give back.

Diane Smith, Smith Family Boutique, says, “It just kind of completes the circle. We were on the receiving end at one time or another, and knowing that we can help and help other families that need is fantastic.”

Smith Family Boutique will be holding another sale for Mother’s Day.

