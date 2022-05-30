MIAMI, Okla. — Whether you’re going to the Miami G.A.R. Cemetery for a veterans event, or to find the final resting place of a friend or family member, there’s a new way to find the grave you’re looking for.

You can now use your smart phone or computer to pull up the precise location of the grave you’re looking for. Cemetery Office Manager Nancy Bro says grave locations can be found in the facility’s online burial records via Google Maps.

“It’s a QR code, and you scan that with your smart phone, and then you enter the person’s name that you’re looking for and you go to “Get Directions” and it will take you to a GPS system and lead you almost directly to that person’s grave space,” said Bro.

She says the system is particularly useful in the 86-acre cemetery with more than 20,000 individuals buried there.