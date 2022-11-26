CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses.

But how vital is it for Carthage Businesses?

It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week.

Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on the downtown Carthage square.

Local businesses and restaurants offered many discounted specials for goods and services, to help with Christmas gift ideas.

What’s even more important about “Small Business Saturday”, is it’s impact on the city.

“For every 100 dollars that someone spends in our local community, 68 dollars of that stays right here. So, it’s really important for everybody to realize that while shopping, every day is important, shopping this time of year really does make a great fourth quarter for our businesses,” said Julie Reams, President, Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

“I think Small Business Saturday helps make people more aware to support small, local businesses and how important that is. It’s a big weekend for us…sales wise and helps our entire month,” said Connie Shull, Owner, The Yellow Umbrella Antiques Primitives and Home Decor.

Visitors to Carthage can also enjoy an outdoor ice skating rink and holiday lights in “Central Park” this holiday season.