JOPLIN, Mo. — Businesses around the country tend to make most of their profits during the holiday season. While national chains have Black Friday, local retailers have Small Business Saturday.

Started by American Express, Small Business Saturday was designed to support those local stores, in turn benefitting the community.

“It’s the opportunity to create exposure to those independent retailers and encourage individuals to shop local,” said Erin Slifka, Chamber of Commerce.

During a pandemic, small businesses couldn’t be more in need of your support.

“It’s important that people shop local, support their local merchants, especially this time of year with the COVID and all that, keeping all of the small businesses in business,” said Harold Berger, Pearl Brothers Owner.

“The money that consumers are spending with these local retailers and small business owners, more of that money stays in the community, where supporting the retailers that are known nationwide, that money goes out and not necessarily all of it stays in your community,” said Slifka.

Many local businesses are now offering curbside service to make sure communities still have access to their stores, even if it’s not in person.