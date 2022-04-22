Attend the S'mac Down as a cook or a spectator

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is hosting its first “S’Mac Down Mac and Cheese Contest.”

The public is invited to attend the S’Mac Down or be a cook.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 30th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri’s Debra & David Humphreys Family Unit, located at 317 Comingo in Joplin.

There are two categories that cooks can enter: The Amateur Division and the Professional Division.

Several awards will be handed out to the cooks, including “Biggest Noodle Award” for the Best Mac and Cheese Recipe and the Crowd Favorite.

The “Golden Noodle Award” will be handed out to the top team from both the amateur and professional divisions.

The S’Mac Down will feature a variety of mac & cheese recipes, raffles and a VIP experience.

Sponsorships are still available and tickets are on sale.

The flyer describes “The S’Mac Down,” a mac n’ cheese contest benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

For more information, contact Regina Hammons, Events & Marketing Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, at 417-623-8072.

You can also visit the S’Mac Down event webpage, HERE.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri’s programs.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri (Boys & Girls Club) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The Boys and Girls Club has served the Joplin and surrounding communities for nearly 65 years.