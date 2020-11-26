Sleep United offers raffle

You can never have too many sleeping options when it comes to your home, especially over the holidays.

That’s the purpose of a raffle offered by the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

The winner of the “Sleep United Raffle” will receive a queen-sized adjustable base bed with mattress courtesy of Legget and Platt.

Executive director Duane Dreiling said the winner will be chosen next Tuesday.

“We are just reaching out to the community and if anybody is interested in buying raffle tickets for this, raffle tickets are ten dollars for one or three for twenty five dollars.”

Take a chance on winning the raffle.