JOPLIN, Mo. — As we move into summer, physicians are reminding people to protect their skin.

A dermatologist with Freeman Health System says everyone is at risk when it comes to melanoma — which is the most serious type of skin cancer.

People should also check for new or changing moles that may be painful, itchy or bleed.

“We recommend to watch out for the ABCDE’s of Melanoma. A would be asymetry, B for irregular border, C is multiple colors within a mole, D is for diameter greater than a pencil eraser, and E is evolution or a change in a mole,” said Dr. Ahmed Badawi, Freeman Health System Dermatologist.

Anyone with a family history of skin cancer should schedule a yearly exam.

Dr. Badawi says prevention is key. He recommends applying sunscreen 10-minutes before sun exposure — and using an SPF 50 or higher.