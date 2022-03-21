GROVE, Okla. — A three-car crash near Grove sent six people to area hospitals, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Monday.

The patrol reported the crash remains under investigation but listed the cause of the crash as reckless driving and improper passing.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 near East 320 Road, the patrol reported.

Injured were:

Barbara Lewis, 41, of Jay,

Kristen Tanner, 33, of Grove,

Shirley Krause, 71, of Jay,

Mary Tanner, 47, of Grove,

Juvenile, 17, of Jay,

Juvenile, 4, of Joplin, Mo.

A 2020 Land Rover Discovery, driven by Ronda Crawford, 54, of Jay, and a 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by Lewis were traveling southbound on US-59. Crawford struck Lewis’s vehicle while attempting to pass causing Lewis’s vehicle to enter the northbound lake and was struck by an oncoming vehicle driven by Kristen Tanner, the patrol reported.

The impact with Tanner’s vehicle caused Lewis’s vehicle to run off the road, overturn and come to a rest on its side, leaving Lewis pinned for approximately two hours. The juvenile passenger was pinned for approximately three hours. Both were flown by helicopter to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa and were listed by the patrol as being in stable condition, the patrol reported.

Tanner, who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, was pinned for approximately one hour and was flown by helicopter to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa and listed in stable condition.

The passengers, Shirley Krause, 71, of Jay, and Mary Tanner, 47, of Grove, were pinned for approximately one hour. Krause was flown by helicopter to Joplin’s Freeman Hospital and Tanner was flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The patrol reported both women were admitted in critical condition.

The patrol reported, a third passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was also pinned for approximately one hour and transported to Integris Grove Hospital where she was treated and released.

Crawford was not injured, the patrol reported.