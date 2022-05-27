PITTSBURG, Kans. — An on-going shooting death investigation in Pittsburg has revealed new information in the case.

Pittsburg Police investigators have determined that an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the death of one woman and injury to another was caused by multiple people engaged in a firefight late on May 13th.

May 13th

James Cornell Hamilton

On that Friday, PPD received numerous 911 calls reporting shots fired near the 100 block of West 23rd St. When they arrived on scene, PPD located 40-year-old Stephanie Marie Short, of Pittsburg, and 46-year-old Velma Marie Cubie, of Kansas City, Missouri, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Short would succumb to her wounds before she could transported to a hospital; Cubie remains in stable condition.

Their first suspect in this case, 39-year-old James Cornell Hamilton, of Pittsburg was taken into custody that same day as well. Hamilton faces one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

May 14th – 17th

Additional information gained by PPD brought them to 111 W. 24th St. in Pittsburg where a search warrant was served on the residence. Three pounds of marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm was found inside. Thirty-two-year-old Kentorian Contrell Hamilton, of Pittsburg, was brought in by investigators three days later on charges pertaining to the search warrant. He was also questioned on the homicide investigation and has since bonded out of jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Robert Watkins, of Pittsburg, was also arrested on warrants, and questioned by PPD on the 14th. He has also bonded out since.

Kentorian Contrell Hamilton

Matthew Robert Watkins

May 19th

Subsequent investigations led officers to 32-year-old Tyler Dornez Smith, of Pittsburg later on May 19th. Smith was found to have an active warrant out of Pittsburg and another out of Crawford County. Smith was interviewed on the homicide investigation and then taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Another man was also arrested after attempting to flee investigators: 47-year-old Michael Allen Wilson, of Pittsburg collided with a police cruiser as officers approached him. Wilson, a POI in the case, fled on foot into a residence after leaving his vehicle and tried to hide in the attic. After a forced entry, PPD apprehended Wilson, and found he had two active no bond warrants out of Crawford County. He faces multiple charges and is being held without bond.

Michael Allen Wilson

Tyler Dornez Smith

May 26th

Dominik Samuel Short

In their latest release, PPD said another suspect involved with the shooting, 19-year-old Dominik Samuel Short was brought into custody Thursday with help from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Springfield. He is being charged with murder in the 1st Degree, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Building, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault. Short is being held in Missouri awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.