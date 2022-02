JOPLIN, Mo. — How ’bout this from Landreth Park in Joplin?

A sinkhole opened up this afternoon. The area was blocked off shortly after and is still blocked off.

Public Works officials are in the process of figuring out what to do next.

You may remember it was only a few years ago when another sinkhole opened near the park.

Of course in a mining community, sinkholes/collapsed mineshafts and a lot of moisture right now, it is a pretty common occurrence.