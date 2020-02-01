Singing in the Spotlight

On Friday and Saturday, Joplin High School’s Show Choirs hosts the annual “In the Spotlight” Invitational.

Twenty-nine different middle, junior high and high schools across the region came together to show off their talent and compete.

“I find show choir fascinating. We are able to bring to the community together through choir,” says Bradley Baumhover.

Baumhover is a student at Joplin High School and also the business manager for Joplin’s show choirs. He claims more people come to watch and participate each year.

“We have choirs all the way from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to Harrisonville, Missouri coming today and it’s really cool to show that divisional interest,” Baumhover says.

Each school prepares a variety of songs and performs in front of an audience and judges. Schools compete in different divisions and categories including best vocals, best choreography and outstanding soloist. The Principal of Joplin High School, Stephen Gilbreth, believes the contest gives students an opportunity to network and to be a part of a community.

“Its a competition, however, everybody that is here cheers for everybody,” Gilbreth says, “Kids are very supportive of each other even in other school districts.”

Zach Loving, the Assistant Director of Joplin School Choirs, agrees.

“It is also a celebration of music. All the kids can show off their shows to each other,” Loving explains.

For many students, show choir is an avenue of artistic expression and audience members have the privilege to witness it each year.

Gilbreth express, “It’s a great opportunity, I think, for small schools, big schools to come out and see what other schools are doing to support one another and to have fun and be the kind of fun where everybody feels like one big family for a day.”

Performance by: Neosho High School Sugar & Spice