Silver Dollar City Takes #1 Amusement Park in the Land

The following is a release from Silver Dollar City Publicity:

BRANSON, Mo. — A 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee comes with a great big bow as Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri takes the crown for #1 Amusement Park in all the land by 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards.



In total, Silver Dollar City is awarded three amusement-related awards in this nationwide poll of USA TODAY readers. The two additional awards go to the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster, Outlaw Run, ranks in the Top 10 Best Roller Coaster poll (#10) and Buckshot Annie’s, home of the City’s favorite skillet meals, ranks as the #5 Best Restaurant.



This news is during a season when the 1880s-themed park opens a historic ride and an all-new area. Mystic River Falls, considered an engineering marvel in the global attractions industry, includes a rotating 4-platform, 8-story lift and massive waterfall drop – creating an only-of-its-kind water ride, rightfully claiming “The Tallest Drop on a Water Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”

“The roaring river experience, the adventure of the lift, the moments spent in the elevated channel and then the climax of the final drop combine to make this a unique experience only found at Silver Dollar City,” according to Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a “City” filled with legendary adventures for the entire family,” Thomas said.

As for Buckshot Annie’s, many loyal Silver Dollar City guests will tell you the massive skillet-created meals are a “must-do” during a visit to the park. The original succotash recipe is one of a long-time employee whose grandmother taught how to throw together most vegetables in the garden (and then some), all presented today at the park on a grill in a 6-foot skillet.