Silver Dollar City Announces Opening

Season Pass Holders To Be First Guests June 13 & June 14, Followed by All Guests June 15

The following is a release from Silver Dollar City Publicity:

BRANSON, Mo. — After much preparation, numerous operational changes and added health and safety measures for guests and employees, we are pleased to announce Silver Dollar City is opening exclusively for Season Pass Holders on Saturday, June 13 & Sunday, June 14, followed by all guests on Monday, June 15.

“Creating Memories Worth Repeating is our mission. Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories,” said Brad Thomas, President and General Manager of Silver Dollar City. “We’ve spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts. We encourage our guests to read through changes we have made as they make plans for their visit,” said Thomas.

To comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines, daily park capacity will be limited. Pass Holders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit:

Reservations can be made at www.SilverDollarCity.com/reservations and on our mobile app. Additional details and a “how-to” video are posted in both locations to assist guests with this new process.

Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors will have a touchless temperature scan. For the protection of each other, guests (age 3 and up) and all hosts will be required to wear a mask.

Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at www.SilverDollarCity.com/playsafe

Opening with The City is the all-new Rivertown Smokehouse as well as the new Cinnamon Bread Bakery. Mystic River Falls river raft ride opens later this summer.

WHITE WATER to open Monday, June 15 & Tuesday, June 16 for Season Pass Holders ONLY, and then Wednesday, June 17 for all guests. White Water will have similar guidelines as those put in place for Silver Dollar City, including a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced daily capacity limits, capacity adjustments for rides and restaurants and a requirement to wear a mask or face covering.

SHOWBOAT BRANSON BELLE will open Saturday, June 20. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up purchases are allowed. Showboat Branson Belle will also follow guidelines to include a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced seating capacity and a requirement to wear a mask face or face covering except while eating.

Silver Dollar City appreciates guests’ continued support and patience as we all work together to create a new environment for each other. For general information visitwww.silverdollarcity.com