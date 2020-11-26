Silver Dollar City: An Old Time Christmas Light Display

BRANSON, Mo. — A popular Southwest Missouri destination is now in full Christmas celebration mode. Silver Dollar City’s ‘An Old Time Christmas’ started earlier this month.

If you’ve never been before, you’re missing out on a display of more than 6.5 million lights, an 8-story Christmas tree, and plenty of other decorations throughout the park.

Park technicians say the logistical planning stage for the massive setup typically begins in July, with actual setup beginning around the first of November. It’s a 14-week process that requires a lot of man power, along with staple guns and genie lifts.

Each day before the park opens, maintenance crews walk through the property to make sure lights are working properly and make necessary changes when needed.

After that work is complete, the employees then get to witness the magic the park offers visitors each and every year.

“After we get it all done, it’s amazing to listen to the people and watch the little kids faces and even grown people…see their faces in awe. It’s amazing,” said Lead in Christmas in Tech Department Nancy Sheridan.

“The love for Silver Dollar City is almost an inheritance because families keep bringing back their children, their grandchildren and their great grandchildren. Even on a year like this, where some might not be here, they’re looking at pictures from years past and re-living that warmth and experience here at Silver Dollar City Christmas,” said Entertainment Technician Cortlandt Ingram.

‘An Old Time Christmas’ has won USA Today’s ’10 Best Readers’ choice poll for the nation’s best theme park holiday event’ — four different times.

The display will run through December 30th.

For more information on tickets and current park operation guidelines, visit Silver Dollar City’s website.