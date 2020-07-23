Silver Alert issued for missing Delaware County woman

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing since July 22.

Roxanna Fowler, 57, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fowler was wearing a blue striped shirt and shorts.

Fowler had a stroke a few years back and can not complete a full sentence. Fowler has a scar on her chest from a surgery and a scar on her right thigh.

The vehicle information provided was a 2002 blue Chevy Tahoe with an Oklahoma license plate of CNU514.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Fowler, please dial 911 or contact Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 918-253-4531.