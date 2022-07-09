JOPLIN, Mo. — Bikers are cruising Joplin to help animals in need.

This morning the Joplin Humane Society and Cycle Connection teamed up for the shelters third annual “Show’n the Love Charity Ride” and bike blessing.

The group started at Cycle Connection and rode down Main Street and drove out through the country and ended at King Jack Park in Webb City.

The shelter is at full capacity with more than 600 animals in their care including those in foster homes.

“We absolutely love this fundraiser because it allows animal lovers of all kinds to come out and support the shelter. The funds raised today stay here in Joplin to help the homeless animals. We see nearly 10,000 a year,” said Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society Shelter Services Manager.

The shelters next big event will be the 20th annual Fur Ball celebration in September.