JOPLIN, Mo. — Show Me the Ozarks magazine chose its winner of the 20th Annual 4State Baby contest.

Local Joplin 7-month-old Jaxtyn Drake won 1st place, and will be featured in the May magazine issue.

The entry fee was $10-dollars… With a 20 year high of 174 babies competing. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in Joplin.

Yeah it grows every year, and um, everyone wants to see there baby in a magazine you know, and thats what its all about,” said Lee Radcliff-Timmsen, Editor ShowMeOzarkMagazine.

The event has been growing every year, with 40 more babies entered in this years event when compared to last years.