JOPLIN, Mo. — By this time tomorrow, we could have a lot of snow on the ground.

And for some people, trying to shovel that snow could lead to a trip to the emergency room.

Mercy Cardiologist Dr. Jahan Zeb says the combination of the physical exertion of shoveling and doing so in bitterly cold temperatures can be asking too much of your cardiovascular system, especially if you aren’t used to doing strenuous exercise.

“What cold air does is it constricts the heart blood vessels and with that constriction, blood supply to the heart muscle is reduced, and that can lead to chest pain and can provoke a heart attack,” said Dr. Zeb.

Zeb says chest pain is just one symptom of a possible heart attack, he says others include light headiness, dizziness, or nausea.

If you experience them while you’re shoveling, he says stop doing it right away.