Shots Fired just off Downtown; One arrested

(64801) — 9:35 PM Friday night numerous reports of shots fired just off Downtown.

SGT Thomas Bowen tells us tonight that one man is under arrest.

He tells us a patrol officer was near where “numerous shots” were fired just off Downtown. As he approached the area a vehicle sped off.

The vehicle stopped at 6th and Byers. One male and one female were taken into custody.

SGT Bowen tells us that the female has been released but the male, name not released, will be charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Other charges will come as the investigation has just begun.

Police recovered numerous shell casings at one location. And also a discarded handgun along the path of the vehicle.

No reported injuries. It’s not known yet where the shots were meant to land, if anywhere.

Developing story…