Shots fired into Chanute business

CHANUTE, Kans. — A man is in Neosho County Jail after shooting his gun into a Chanute business.

Early morning Friday, October 23rd, officers with the Chanute Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3800 block of South Santa Fe for a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers were told that an adult male was showing people inside the business a firearm that he had inside his front waist band. They asked the suspect to leave the business. Afterwards a couple of people followed the suspect outside the door, locking the door behind him.

Moments later, a bullet went throw the door, missing the occupants. The bullet appeared to travel through the back wall, and ricochet off the sidewalk.

Those inside the business knew the suspect and identified him to officers as Jared Blake Holcomb, 28. Officers located Holcomb just a short distance away. The firearm was given to another person, who gave it to the officers when they arrived.

Holcomb was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm charges. He was transported to the Neosho County Jail without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney`s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed. All suspects are presumed innocent, unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.