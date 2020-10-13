Shots Fired in Carthage Pursuit

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Joplin man is in custody on multiple charges after shooting at police during a pursuit through Carthage.

Monday evening, an Officer with the Carthage Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop in the 900 block of Olive St. where the suspect vehicle fled from the officer.

During the pursuit the suspect, Raul A. Gonzalez Reyes, a 33 year old male from Joplin, fired shots at the pursuing Officer. The pursuit continued north and then west of the city where the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed ending the pursuit at Locust Rd and County Road 170, where he was taken into custody.

The officer was not injured and the suspect did not have any apparent injuries.

Gonzalez was medically cleared and transported to the Jasper County Jail pending numerous charges.