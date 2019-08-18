Shots Fired at Parsons Bar

PARSONS, Ks.–Parsons Police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning at a local bar.

At about 2 A.M., officials got a call from the PK Bar and Grill located at 2106 Crawford Avenue in Parsons of gunfire in the parking lot.

Upon their arrival, Parsons PD say they found a male with a gunshot wound to his back.

And one vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it.



The man was transported to the Labette Hospital and then later taken to a hospital in Joplin.

His current condition is unknown.

Police say the alleged suspect or suspects fled the scene before their arrival.

And while they believe this is a targeted attack, they don’t believe the man struck by the bullet was the intended target.

Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd says he believes this shooting could be related to two other shootings back in May.

This investigation is ongoing and the Parsons Police Department encourage anyone with any details to contact them at: 620-421-7060 or their tip line at: 620-421-7057.