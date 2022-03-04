EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect.

WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka drive-by shooting that hit a toddler.

Tray Robinson’s mugshot from his March 3 arrest. (Courtesy Photo/Sedgwick County Jail)

Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, was arrested on warrants from Shawnee County related to the shooting, warrants from the City of Wichita, and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The Wichita Police Department said its officers got tipped off that Robinson was in town, and had active warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting in Topeka. WPD said the shooting hit a 2-year-old girl, but the Topeka Police Department clarified that during that Feb. 2, 2021 shooting, Robinson fired at a home over 80 times and hurt a 1-year-old boy.

“I can’t say enough about how tragic this is, that a result of individuals that want to commit heinous crimes are shooting with no regard for anyone, and an infant gets shot,” Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Manuel Munoz said.

Orange markers in the street indicate bullet casings found after a Feb. 2, 2021, Topeka shooting that hurt an infant. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

WPD said its officers went to find Robinson at a home in the 300 block of North Estelle Street, and saw he was armed with a handgun. After talking with him, they arrested him without incident.

While investigating, WPD said its officers located multiple handguns, parts and loaded extended magazines.

(Courtesy Photo/Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Photo/Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Photo/Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Photo/Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Photo/Wichita Police Department)

Wichita police said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay since charged Robinson with attempted murder. However, Kagay clarified Friday morning that he filed two felony charges:

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm

Records showed Robinson remained in the Sedgwick County Jail as of 2 p.m. Collectively, he is being held on $521,200 in bond.

Topeka police found the family’s car as they tried to find medical help for their hurt child. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

On the day of the shooting, emergency crews found a family leaving the Topeka home with their baby near 6th and Golden Avenue. The child was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where he underwent surgery and is doing okay, the family told KSNT News.

Shawnee County District Court records show Robinson previously had cases in 2018 and 2021 where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. He pleaded guilty to the charges in two different cases in 2018, and a judge dismissed another possession charge in 2021.