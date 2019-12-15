Shop With a Deputy event bonds children with Jasper County deputies

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kids wake up early to do a little shopping with law enforcement before the holidays.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office held the 13th Annual Shop With a Deputy Saturday at the Carthage Walmart.

Kids residing in the county had $100 to spend on a new coat, shoes, and whatever else they wanted.

Since the community supports this event every year, the Jasper County Sheriff says it’s a humbling experience.

Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff, says, “It is a wonderful feeling for guys to have the opportunity to shop with kids who might not get the opportunity to do something like this and it’s just a great bond, a great experience, and a lot of fun.”

With more than $10,000 raised for this event, The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was able to shop with 102 kids.