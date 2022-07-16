A late night shooting is currently under investigation in Joplin (7/16).

Just after 12:30 a.m., the Joplin Police Department received a call about a shooting around 35th and Finley Avenue.

When officers arrived they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

Officers began treatment which was later taken over by EMS.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the Joplin Police Department are currently conducting an investigation of the incident.

JPD asks anyone with any information about the event to contact them at (417) 623-3131.