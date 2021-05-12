Shooting at Parsons Main Street Pete’s, two suspects arrested

PARSONS, Kans. — Two people are in custody after an individual opened fire over a dispute last night in Parsons.

Around 10:00 PM Wednesday, Parsons Police were notified of a shooting at 1430 Main, Pete’s. Responding officer located a battered, but not shot, Chelsea Shultz.

Victims and witnesses to the incident provided officers with a description of a black male known to Shultz as “Exotic,” or as police later learned, Levoine Quintett Bush.

Bush and Shultz were said to be in an argument over alleged stolen property while in the store. After exiting, Bush punched Shultz, knocking her to the ground. Shultz was able to recover and make her way to her vehicle in the parking lot.

As Bush walked away from Shultz, he pointed a pistol at her and fired multiple times. Authorities recovered 10 shell casings from the scene. One of the rounds struck Shultz’s vehicle with the remaining rounds appearing to ricochet and strike Pete’s building. At this time, Bush walked away from the scene heading north.

Shultz was able to identify the shooter’s possible location allowing police to respond to the 700 block of North Central Parsons. With permission from the homeowner, Tammy Farran, Bush was located and arrested at the residence.

Through a warrant granted by a Labette County Judge, officers were able to located the clothing that was worn during the shooting as well as the weapon used; all within the Farran residence.

Farran was also arested for Interference with law Enforcement, while Bush (“Exotic”) was arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Interference with Law Enforcement (Resisting Arrest), Interference with Law Enforcement (Destroying Evidence), Possession of Marijuana, and 3 counts of Aggravated Endangerment of a Child.

Three children were in a vehicle in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Shultz was transported to the Labette Health Emergency Department for treatment of the Aggravated Battery by personal vehicle after speaking to officers.

“Officers did a great job collecting evidence and gathering witness information to make a speedy arrest of this violent offender. We are lucky that no one was hit during this careless and dangerous act.” Parsons Police Lieutenant Detective Sherri McGuire

“Here we have another violent offender that was released from Kansas Department of Corrections in 2017 for a Robbery. He has placed himself in our city and is committing more crimes. Police are only one part of the criminal justice system and we need the support of the judicial system to keep violent offenders from hurting innocent lives.” Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd

This continues to be an on-going investigation.