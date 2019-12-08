Shoe Sensation of Grove partners with special organization to help those in need

GROVE, Okla. — For 24 hours, several Grand Lake business employees are “Freezin For a Reezin,” to help area residents in need.

For the third year, Shoe Sensation of Grove is partnering with the “Be The Change Organization” for this project.

So, representatives from the organization have set up a table along the corner of 3rd and Main Street in Grove.

They are collecting household items that will go in “Be The Change Blessing Boxes.”

Ashley Lewis, Shoe Sensation of Grove, says, “This is an amazing change for Grove with these blessing boxes. It has changed people’s lives. There’s people that only eat because of these blessing boxes. They only have deodorant and toothpaste. Last year, a doctor donated a case of diapers and for some families, that’s the only way their families had diapers for their children.”

Lewis adds, they will be outside collecting the items until noon on Sunday in Grove.

They are requesting community members to donate goods including soap, diapers, gloves, hats, and much more.