Shoe Sensation and Bright Futures partner for Stuff the Shoe Box Event

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho business is teaming up with a non-profit to help get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

Shoe Sensation — on South Neosho Boulevard — has partnered with Bright Futures to collect donated school supplies.

Supplies for the Stuff the Shoe Box event will be accepted through Saturday.

Items include notebook paper, three-ring binders, pens, markers and backpacks.

“We do know that there’s a lot of kids in need,” said Johnna Dillinger, Shoe Sensation Manager. “We are excited to partner with Bright Futures since they do help a lot of kids in our area, so we can get the kids what they do need for the school year.”

The store will also have an after-hours back-to-school donation event for local businesses next Tuesday night (July 27).

It runs from 5 to 9.