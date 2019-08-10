Shoal Creek Water Festival holds fishing derby for kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids and families grab their fishing poles and tackle boxes to enjoy a morning outdoors.

25 kids went to Walter Woods Conservation for a kids fishing derby on Saturday.

As part of the Shoal Creek Water Festival, kids and their mentors caught fish, trained how to identify fish, and learned about the different places in the four states people can go.

The event event helps the Conservation Department get an idea of what’s in the pond.

Kevin Badgley, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center Manager, says, “We want to get kids outside enjoying nature, not afraid, and realize there are fun things to do out there because if they enjoy fishing then they will also learn about the clean water that is needed to protect the fish, and also that helps us with a clean fishing source.”

All participants were able to walk away with prizes, and one lucky winner received a new fishing pole.