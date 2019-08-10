Shoal Creek Water Festival educates residents about the importance of fresh water

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wildcat Glades Friend’s Group hosted their 12th annual Water Festival Saturday.

Community members attended to take a dip in Shoal Creek and learned what it takes to keep it clean

Participants also had the opportunity to take part in competitions, including the cardboard boat race and a fishing derby.

Wildcat Glades staff say they hope that while everyone enjoys themselves, they understand the importance of fresh water in Joplin.

Lauren Copple of Wildcat Glades Friend’s Groups says, “What we’re trying to do is get the community outside and learning about the importance of water. If you come down, down the main trail system we have over 20 vendors educating about the importance of water, what lives in our water and how we use our water everyday. So the number one goal is to come outside, enjoy yourself and to learn about how important our water is.”

Local water rescue agencies also made it to the event as well.