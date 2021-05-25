Shoal Creek Conservation Center teaching basics of archery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHOAL CREEK, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation can help you get started in one of the fastest growing sports in southwest Missouri.

Anyone interested in archery can learn the basics by going to the Shoal Creek Conservation Center this weekend.

The program runs from 2 to 4 on Saturday. It’s for ages seven and up.

Participants between the ages of 7 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

All the equipment needed for the event will be provided.

To register for the free event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission