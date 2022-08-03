NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the case of a missing woman.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 33-year-old Simone Palmer, who was last seen on July 14th, 2022 on Olive Lane, near Highway Y in Newton County (located just south of U.S. Highway 60, East of Seneca, MO).

Simone Palmer is 5’5” and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown what she may be wearing.

If anyone has information on Simone’s whereabouts, you’re being asking to contact Detective Ryan Berry with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 451-8333.