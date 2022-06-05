JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is raising awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering cats.

This is the first weekend of the shelters “Tiny Tigers” adoption event and fundraiser at Northpark mall.

Kitten season is underway and during the week of May 26 the Joplin Humane Society had taken in 74 kittens and their moms.

“With all the cats coming in it’s so important to get your animals spayed and neutered so we don’t have a bunch of kittens running around. The great thing about Tiny Tigers is it gets us super involved in the community and it highlights a bunch of great pets that we have,” said Elizabeth Blankenship, Joplin Humane Society.

So far ten kittens have been adopted at the event this weekend.

Guests can pay $5 to play with adoptable kittens for 30 minutes and all the money raised is going back to shelter operations.

Tiny Tigers will be at the mall every weekend until July third.