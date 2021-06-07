Shawnee woman, two children killed in boat accident on south-central Kansas river

BURLINGTON, Kan. — A Shawnee woman and two children are dead following a boat accident in south-central Kansas.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) game wardens, the Water Rescue Division of the Coffey County Fire District #1, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department responded to a report of a boat accident on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a family of two adults and two children were boating on the river. As the boat approached the low-head dam, it stalled in rapid, aerated water, at which point the operator lost control of the boat and all occupants were ejected.

One man, identified as Wesley Sharp of Shawnee, was rescued from the scene and taken to Burlington Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

A woman, identified as Maribel Moran, and the couple’s two children, ages 3 and 5, were recovered unresponsive at the scene and taken to Burlington Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

