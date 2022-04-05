MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. – A fundraiser to raise money for body armor vests for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is set for Saturday at Shangri-La Resort.

Results show that by not wearing ballistic armor, police officers have 14 times the risk of dying of an injury, according to the Police Executive Research Forum.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the sheriff’s department to purchase 33 body armor vests.

The vests are approximately $1,500 each.

“We saw a tremendous need for our law enforcement officers to be outfitted with a protective vest,” said Dana Able, Shangri-La Resort Director of Sales.

Able said a past incident involving law enforcement officers having to enter a room with a suspect alerted the resort officials to the need.

“The officer went in, and he had no vest on,” Able said.

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.

For more information, contact Dana Able at 918.257.7714 or Linda Wall at 918.257.7716.