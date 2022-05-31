CARTHAGE, Mo. — Job openings at Carthage City Hall mean some familiar faces in different offices.

City Clerk Traci Cox has been promoted. She’s now serving the Assistant City Administrator.

That left her old job open — which City employee Miranda Deal will now take over.

“That’s going to leave one more position to fill. And in order to essentially ease up the budget a little bit to save some money, we’re going to double up someone down at City Hall for, for at least a while to see if that works rather than hire a new employee,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

The series of changes started last month, when then-assistant City Administrator Greg Dagnan was promoted to City Administrator.