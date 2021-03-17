Severe weather season approaching: Public storm shelters in the Four States

With March being Storm Preparedness Month, knowing where your closest public storm shelter is can be crucial when severe weather hits.

If you are in an area that is under a severe storm weather warning or tornado warning, it is advised to find shelter. If you do not have your own storm shelter, making use of a nearby public shelter may be the next option.

MISSOURI

In Missouri, Joplin Schools offers various storm shelters within their schools for the public’s use. As Joplin Schools writes: “The following Community Safe Rooms are available to the community during a Tornado Warning, and/or when the tornado sirens have sounded. If Community Safe Rooms open before a Tornado Warning, or before tornado sirens sound, notification will be posted on the district’s Facebook page.”

They also provide a map showing the locations of the 14 schools available with safe room storm shelters. These locations include:

Cecil Floyd Elementary

2201 W. 24th St.

Beacon School

202 Malloy Cr., Duenweg

Eastmorland Elementary

1131 Highview Ave.

Irving Elementary

2901 S. McClelland Blvd.

Jefferson Elementary

130 McKinley Ave.

Joplin High School

2104 Indiana Ave.

Junge Stadium

800 Junge Blvd.

Kelsey Norman Elementary

1323 E. 28th St.

McKinley Elementary

610 S. Forest Ave.

Royal Heights Elementary

2100 Rolla St.

Soaring Heights Elementary

4604 E. 20th St.

Stapleton Elementary

101 E. 41st. St.

West Central Elementary

1001 W. 7th St.

Other shelters available in Missouri, located in Newton County according to the Newton County website, includes:

Neosho

South Elementary — 1111 Wornall St. Blvd.

Carver Elementary — 12350 Norway Rd.

Neosho High School — 511 S Neosho Blvd.



Crowder College

Davidson Hall — 601 Laclede Ave.



Granby area

East Newton High School — 22876 Hwy. 86



Seneca

Seneca Intermediate School — 1815 St. Eugene St.



Diamond

Between middle and elementary school — 401 S. Main



Stella

East of the Veterans’ Memorial located on Ozark Street

Additional shelters available to Missouri residents located in McDonald County, according to the McDonald County’s website, includes:

Pineville

Pineville Elementary School — 8th and Highway W.

Southwest City

Southwest City Elementary School — 411 Academy Street

Anderson

McDonald County High School — 100 Mustang Lane

Freeman Health also provides a comprehensive list of FEMA approved storm shelters throughout the state of Missouri.

KANSAS

Community shelters available in Cherokee County, according to the City of Columbus, includes:

Baxter Springs

Middle School – 104 Military Ave.

Central School – 1501 Park Ave.

Lincoln Elementary School – 801 Lincoln Ave.

Columbus

Calvary Baptist Church – 605 E. Sycamore St.

Park School – 724 Garfield Ave.

Galena

Liberty Grade School – 624 E 8th St.

Spring Grove School – 1900 Galena Ave.

Galena High School – 602 E 8th St.

Riverton

Spring River Mental Health & Wellness Center – 6610 SE. Quakervalle Rd.

Roseland

Roseland City Hall/ Community Storm Shelter – 101 W. Roseland Blvd.

Weir

Weir Elementary School – 303 S. Humbert St.

West Mineral

West Mineral Fire Station – 106 Patterson St.

Other shelters available to the public in Kansas, located in Allen County according to the Allen County website, includes:

Ellsmore

North side of the road – 2nd and Main

Gas City

Fees Park – 201 N. Morrill

Behind City Hall – 205 N. Stanley

Community Center – 624 W. Pine

North End of Barley Lane

2nd and Humphrey St.

South End of Sout Morrill

Walnut and Daly

South Stanley and 3rd St.

Humboldt

Cannon Park – 9th and Charles

Water Plant – 2nd and Bridge

Swimming Pool – 801 Indiana

Lutheran Church – 910 Amos

City Hall – 725 Bridge

Iola

Bowlus (backdoor from the alley) –205 E. Madison

Lincoln School (south door, west side) – 700 N. Jefferson

McKinley School (east side) – 209 S. Kentucky

LaHarpe

South end of the park – 7th and Jackson

East side of the church – 9th and Jefferson

City Hall – 10th and Broadway

Moran

Behind the library – 319 N. Cedar

East side of ball fields – 511 W. Randolph.

Additional public shelters in Kansas, located in Neosho County according to the Neosho County website, includes:

Chanute

Tioga Hotel – Corner of Main St. & Lincoln Ave.

NCCC Gymnasium – 800 W. 14th St.

Lincoln School – 1000 W. Main St.

Erie

Erie Courthouse – 101 S. Main St.

Thayer

Thayer United Methodist Church – Corner of Labette & Okmulgee

Band Shell at Thayer City Park

St. Paul

St. Paul High School – 318 1st Street (K-47 Highway)

Public shelters available in the City of Parsons, according to the city’s website, includes:

Parsons Municipal Building, basement

112 S. 17th St. (North/South Doors)

Fire Station #1, basement

1819 Washington

Guthridge School, safe room

1020 S. 31st St.

Lincoln School, safe room

1800 Dirr Ave.

Garfield School, safe room

300 S. 14th St.

Parsons High School, safe room

3030 Morton (East Side)

Additional Kansas shelters available to the community, located in Crawford County according to their respective websites, includes:

Arma

Northeast High School — 1003 E S. St.

Currently there is no public storm shelter available in Pittsburg. Instead, the City of Pittsburg website stated that in the instance of a tornado or severe weather to, “Remain calm and seek shelter immediately in an interior room, away from windows and exterior walls.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management released a statement in March 2020 addressing public shelters in the time of the Coronavirus. They state that your first priority should be protecting yourself from a potential tornado. Though they added that it is up to the discretion of the local officials whether a community shelter is offered or not and it is advised to check with officials to ensure they are open. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said in the statement that citizens should not forget the imminent fear of a tornado, even amid COVID-19.

“… If you have to seek refuge in a community shelter, try to practice social distancing and other precautions as much as possible to minimize your risk,” Kelly said.

OKLAHOMA

The City of Miami said in a statement on the city’s website that “The City of Miami does not maintain public storm shelters.”