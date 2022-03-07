JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re not even to spring yet, and we’ve already seen just about every kind of weather possible over the last three weeks.

And as we get closer to severe weather season, the National Weather Service, Missouri Emergency Management Agency and Kansas Division of Emergency are hosting Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Each day will focus on a different type of weather event: Tuesday will be tornadoes, Wednesday lightning, Thursday wind and hail, and flooding on Friday.

Keith Stammer, the Director of Emergency Management in Joplin said the reason to have this week is simple, “Tornadoes are a fact of life in our area. Couple nights ago they had some in Iowa in the early part of March of all places. It can happen at any time,” Stammer said.

Tuesday there will be statewide tornado drills in both Missouri and Kansas. They will sound the sirens at 10 in the morning.