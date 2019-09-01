Several Native American traditions shown through tribal dancing

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Native American traditions are showcased through tribal dancing during Labor Day weekend.

On Saturday, several tribes came out to Fort Scott’s National Historical Site to perform.

There were even fancy dancers that came from Oklahoma to show off their skills.

It’s been a tradition for Fort Scott’s National Historic Site to keep Indian culture alive by holding enriching programs for the community.

Typically, the event brings out at least 100 people to enjoy the show.

Barak Geertsen, Park Ranger, says, “We get a lot of support from our chamber partners, our tourism partners, and other historic museums in the area work together to make Fort Scott a great place.”

Geertsen says he is grateful to get community support to help them continue to hold programs like this.