KANSAS — The 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunity awaits at more than 90 locations managed specifically for dove hunting by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).

Several of those locations are located in Southeast Kansas.

Bourbon County

Hollister Wildlife Area

Bourbon State Fishing Lake

Cherokee County

Shoal Creek Wildlife Area

Spring River Wildlife Area

Crawford County

Mined Land Wildlife Area

Labette County

Harmon Wildlife Area

Montgomery County

Big Hill Wildlife Area

Elk City Wildlife Area

Neosho County

Neosho Wildlife Area

You’ll find a complete list of publicly-accessible dove fields open this season in Kansas, HERE.

Though drought events earlier in the year have had a significant effect on spring plantings across the state, KDWP’s public land managers have worked hard to provide optimum wildlife habitat for public enjoyment, to include crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble that attract good numbers of fast-flying quarry.

Hunters can increase their odds of successful hunts this year by:

Checking the latest reports for the specific wildlife area they are interested in, or by calling the wildlife area office for the most up-to-date information.

Ensuring only non-toxic shot is utilized on public lands, and making sure shotguns are plugged and incapable of holding more than three shells at a time.

Downloading the “Go Outdoors Kansas” mobile app, which gives hunters instant access to their license and permit purchases, current regulations, and public lands check-in/check-out system.

The 2022 Kansas dove hunting season runs September 1st through November 29th, during which time hunters may take mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves.

After the season closes, only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves may be harvested.

Hunters may keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination; There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily bag limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport.

The possession limit for dove is 45.

Lastly, hunters should keep in mind that migratory doves may only be taken while in flight.

You can learn more about doves in Kansas, including the dove hunting season, HERE.