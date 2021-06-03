Seven children removed after McDonald County drug bust

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Four adults are in custody following a drug bust on a home near Goodman.

On Wednesday, deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on B highway west of Goodman.

During the investigation, deputies seized methamphetamine at the residence and arrested four adults who were later taken to the McDonald County Jail.

Seven children were also removed from the home and placed into the State’s care.

Formal charges are expected tomorrow.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.