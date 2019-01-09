Serious crash Monday afternoon, N Main and Fountain Road Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Three vehicles were involved in this crash. They are listed on the photo as they are in the crash report. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Three vehicle crash. [ + - ] Video

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - Three vehicles were involved in this crash after one failed to stop at a stoplight. Two women were sent via ambulance to Joplin area hospitals, both with moderate injuries.

A reminder this intersection is dangerous and even though you have a green light, always be alert.

CLICK here for the official report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

CLICK here to view the live video from Joplin News First.