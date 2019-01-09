Serious crash Monday afternoon, N Main and Fountain Road
Missouri State Highway Patrol official crash report
(JOPLIN, Mo.) - Three vehicles were involved in this crash after one failed to stop at a stoplight. Two women were sent via ambulance to Joplin area hospitals, both with moderate injuries.
A reminder this intersection is dangerous and even though you have a green light, always be alert.
CLICK here for the official report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
CLICK here to view the live video from Joplin News First.