Local News

Serious crash Monday afternoon, N Main and Fountain Road

Missouri State Highway Patrol official crash report

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 10:24 AM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 10:24 AM CST

Serious crash Monday afternoon, N Main and Fountain Road

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - Three vehicles were involved in this crash after one failed to stop at a stoplight.  Two women were sent via ambulance to Joplin area hospitals, both with moderate injuries.  

A reminder this intersection is dangerous and even though you have a green light, always be alert.  

CLICK here for the official report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

CLICK here to view the live video from Joplin News First.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected