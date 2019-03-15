Series of three semi tractor trailer crashes on I-44 eastbound Wednesday snarls traffic

With wind gusts of 50+ mph it’s no shocker, cabbage spill, spaghetti sauce spill and salsa spill, we ‘SLAW‘ this coming! lol! (we can’t take credit for that joke, thanks Kim Knowles!)

Out of all these crashes in a three hour span only one person was transported to a hospital via ambulance according to our Joplin News First records. We arrived to the first semi crash about 20 minutes after the 4:25 PM.

Not many people were alerted to the traffic since the live video for most people was not available because Facebook and it’s APP’s including Instagram and the What’s App were down due to technical difficulties for most of the day in what was their biggest gaff since their inception.

#JLNscanner traffic on our video states, “Eastbound at the 20 mile marker. Tractor trailer overturned blocking both eastbound lanes…Attention Jasper County Units, Motor Vehicle Accident on eastbound I-44 they are sending EMS for a possible head injury both [eastbound lanes] are blocked.”

TIMES OF EASTBOUND CRASHES

#1 4:25 PM 20MM — semi carrying cabbage

#2 5:15 PM 16MM — semi ran off the road into the grass, not slowing traffic

#3 7:10 PM 18MM — semi carrying spaghetti sauce and mexican salsa

Crash #3 occurred at 7:10 PM according to Joplin News First friend Tanner, he said he was outside his home in Fidelity and heard a loud SMASH. He looked toward traffic at the highway and saw a tractor trailer had rear ended another tractor trailer at what appeared to be full speed. He sent us the photo you see in our video and here in our story.

What became of that final crash was a reported second call to the county health department and then to clean up the highway covered with spaghetti sauce and salsa. Tipsters sent photos that can be seen here and on our FB and twitter sent out later from our #JLNfriend Kathy.

