Seneca’s new football field has been completed

SENECA, Mo. — Just in time for tonight’s season opener, Seneca’s football field is ready.

It joins a list of other schools in the area to now have field turf. Officials say it took about a month to collect nearly one-million dollars to pay for the installation.

Players stepped on it for the first time yesterday. And it’s just one of a slew of projects the district has either finished, has in the works, or has on the calendar.

“Throughout the summer, since May of last year we’ve done almost two and a half, three million dollars worth of work and so started off we remodeled three bathrooms in uh the elementary school, one bathroom at the high school, we did a lot of repairs, lot of HVAC work,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca Schools Superintendent.

And there are more changes coming.

Work on the new athletic complex is ongoing, and construction of a new performing arts building will begin in the spring.