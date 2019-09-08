Seneca’s food pantry benefited by annual Hay Auction

SENECA, Mo. — Farmers team up to help feed their neighbors at Seneca’s 13th annual Hay Auction.

At this annual event, a local farmer from Quapaw donates hay for locals to bid on.

All money benefits the Seneca food pantry.

The organization feeds more than 100 families a month so having funding is essential for them to continue to serve their community.

The Hay Auction typically brings in about $15,000 to $20,000 each year.

Russ Ginger, organizer of the auction, says, “This community, if you are not familiar with Seneca, that is what we do we give back. If somebody has a medical need or whatever, this community is the first one to come together and help out.”

Not only do the funds raised today help out the Seneca community and school district, but other local areas benefit as well.